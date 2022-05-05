AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €30.50 ($32.11) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($31.79).

CS traded down €0.33 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €25.16 ($26.48). 4,929,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.45 and its 200 day moving average is €25.96. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.15).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

