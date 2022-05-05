Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.65. 20,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,516,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.