AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of AXT worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AXT by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AXT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 97,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $252.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.09. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AXT Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.