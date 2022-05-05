B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 741,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 5.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 2.29% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,034,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 296,802 shares of company stock worth $3,643,926 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 108,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.