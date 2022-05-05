B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSVR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,471. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners acquired 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last 90 days.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

