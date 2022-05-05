B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $988.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

