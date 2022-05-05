B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

ISLE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,391. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.

