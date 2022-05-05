B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $895,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 874.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 432,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 1,124,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,300. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

