B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 143,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Allot Communications Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

