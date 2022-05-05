B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 761,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Perpetua Resources accounts for about 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,361,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 158,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

