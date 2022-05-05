B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. DoubleDown Interactive comprises about 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 10,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

