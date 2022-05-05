B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,700. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

