B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NextNav as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 150,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

