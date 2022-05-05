B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 1,749,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 71.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 445.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.