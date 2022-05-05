Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,827 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

