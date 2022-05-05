Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.33 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $185.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

