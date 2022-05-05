Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.