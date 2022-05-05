Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

