Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

