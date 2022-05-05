Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Trading Down 1.2%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLHEF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

