Banano One Day Trading Volume Tops $151,027.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $151,027.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,226 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,770 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

