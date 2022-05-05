Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 83,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 684,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

