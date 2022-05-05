Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 83,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 684,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
