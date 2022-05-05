Barclays Cuts boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 65

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

boohoo group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

