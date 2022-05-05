Barclays Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $81.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

