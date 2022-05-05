Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970,532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $83,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 852,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,490. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

