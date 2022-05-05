Barclays Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

