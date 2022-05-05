Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 122,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 214,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

