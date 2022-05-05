Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

