Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of BBWI opened at $54.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

