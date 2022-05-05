Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.05.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $54.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

