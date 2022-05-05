Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.25 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

