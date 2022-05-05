Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.93 and its 200-day moving average is $256.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.