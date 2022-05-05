BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.47) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $159.48. 545,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,409. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average is $253.08. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.