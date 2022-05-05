BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.82

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 2495923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.