Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.05. 69,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,683. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

