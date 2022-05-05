Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
BNFT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 129,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,927. The stock has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20.
BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
