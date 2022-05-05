Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 129,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,927. The stock has a market cap of $329.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 8,959 shares valued at $111,210. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

