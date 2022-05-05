Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €65.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 234.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.00 ($54.74).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at €19.46 ($20.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $664.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($21.85) and a twelve month high of €80.14 ($84.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.80.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.