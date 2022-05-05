Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Up 6.9%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 5,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $920.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

