Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 934 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.