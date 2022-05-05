Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

BGFV traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 17,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

