BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,687. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

