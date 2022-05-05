Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bill.com updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.

NYSE:BILL traded down $23.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.75.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

