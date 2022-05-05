Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $42,114.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

