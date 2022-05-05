Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.27. 38,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

