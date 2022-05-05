Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.