BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 369,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,414,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 483,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

