BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.10

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 11711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.