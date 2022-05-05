BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,929 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,748,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

