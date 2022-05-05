BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,068,225.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,929 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,748,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
