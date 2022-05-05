BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.09 -$60.52 million ($0.86) -2.02 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.51 $26.99 million $0.93 3.23

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -4.32% -21.72% -14.67% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats BIT Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Scienjoy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

