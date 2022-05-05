Bitcoin Gold Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $543.22 million and $26.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.02 or 0.00078424 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00346280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00086676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007243 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold's total supply is 17,513,924 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

